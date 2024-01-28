Tunisian Candidates Make Promises Ahead of Local Elections Second Round

As Tunisia gears up for the second round of local elections slated for February 4, candidates across various regions are campaigning fervently, making a slew of promises to potential constituents. The promises touch on a myriad of areas including enhancing healthcare, improving education, and creating leisure centers, among others.
The candidates in Sidi Bouzid have a clear focus on improving the living standards of the constituents. They promise to enhance healthcare services and improve education, create leisure centers, establish a new post office, and ensure a steady supply of fodder and efficient water management for farmers.
Medenine's Pledge for Progress
In Medenine, the candidates have set their sights on completing pending projects, providing income sources for needy families, supporting rural women, and increasing public lighting.
Candidates in Nabeul are committing to improve education through school maintenance, increase specialist doctors in rural areas, improve public transport, and create a modern wastewater treatment plant.
In Kasserine, the candidates have promised to resolve land issues, connect schools to drinking water, provide more administrative services, support needy families financially, and maintain rural roads.
Jendouba's Drive for Agricultural Development
The candidates in Jendouba have their eyes set on promoting regional agricultural products and enhancing social, cultural, and health services.
In Siliana, the candidates are emphasizing financial assistance for low-income families, modernizing agriculture, increasing sports clubs, ending water cuts, and developing ecological tourism.
In Kef, the candidates' focus is on revitalizing agricultural structures, combating erosion, resolving irrigation problems, and creating new activities through forest exploitation.
Lastly, in Mahdia, candidates are promising to boost agriculture to reduce unemployment, encourage groundwater usage, and promote women's economic empowerment. The pledges made by the candidates span a wide spectrum of areas, reflecting the diverse needs and aspirations of the Tunisian people.