Tunisia Approves 60 Urban Development Plans to Boost Investment, Sustainable Growth

In a significant move towards urban modernization and sustainable development, Tunisia has green-lighted sixty urban development plans across various municipalities. This initiative, announced by the Ministry of Public Works, is in line with the government decree of November 25, 2020, which aims to streamline the coordination between central administrations, ministry's external services, public companies, institutions, and municipalities for the preparation or revision and approval of urban development plans.

Strategic Implementation and Oversight

Under the guidance of the Director General of Urban Planning, Abderrazek Chiha, a dedicated team from the central administration has been established by the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Sarra Zaâfrani, to oversee the meticulous preparation and revision of these plans. This team is not only tasked with ensuring the smooth progression of these plans but is also responsible for conducting regular visits to all regions of the country. Their mission includes attending meetings with municipal representatives, stakeholders, and governors to review the urban development plans and address any challenges that may impede their progress.

Accelerating the Approval Process

The Ministry of Public Works has emphasized the importance of expediting the completion of studies related to these urban plans. The overarching goal of this acceleration is to foster an environment conducive to investment, achieve sustainable development goals, and enhance the urban landscape across Tunisia. By doing so, the ministry aims to lay the groundwork for a more interconnected and efficiently planned urban future.

The Path Forward

With the approval of these sixty urban development plans, Tunisia is setting a precedent for urban planning and development in the region. This initiative not only promises to stimulate investment and economic growth but also to improve the quality of life for its citizens through enhanced urban infrastructure and services. As these plans begin to materialize, the impact on the urban landscape and the broader socio-economic fabric of the country is anticipated with keen interest.