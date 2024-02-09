Tuncer Bakirhan's Rousing Call for Unity and Fight Against Fascism at SYKP Congress

In a rousing address at the Socialist Refoundation Party (SYKP) congress in Ankara, Tuncer Bakirhan, Co-Chair of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), brought forth an impassioned discourse on global injustices, poverty, and wars. He lamented the unprecedented number of refugees worldwide, emphasizing the constant fear of displacement that looms over many. Bakirhan also criticized Turkey's waning influence in the Middle East and highlighted the struggles in Rojava, lauding the region's revolutionary spirit, particularly in women's struggles and the 'Jin, Jiyan, Azadi' (Woman, Life, Freedom) slogan.

A Call to Fight Fascism and Nationalism

Bakirhan denounced the surge of right-wing populism and nationalism in Turkey, reiterating the DEM Party's commitment to combating fascism, racism, and misogyny. He stressed the importance of consensus with democratic, labor-friendly candidates who are not anti-women or anti-Kurdish, and who support socialist municipalism in the upcoming local elections in Turkey.

DEM Party's Strategy for Local Elections

Outlining the DEM Party's approach to the local elections, Bakirhan emphasized the party's aim to represent workers, the oppressed, and marginalized groups, promoting a communal and transparent local administration. He called for a united effort to combat fascism and advocate for the rights of the unrepresented.

A Beacon of Hope in Rojava

Bakirhan praised the revolutionary spirit in Rojava, especially the women's struggles and the 'Jin, Jiyan, Azadi' slogan. He expressed concern over the region's struggles, emphasizing that the fight for freedom and equality is a global one, requiring solidarity and unity.

In conclusion, Tuncer Bakirhan's speech served as a clarion call for unity and a fight against fascism, racism, and misogyny. He emphasized the importance of representing workers, the oppressed, and marginalized groups in the upcoming local elections in Turkey. Bakirhan's words underscored the need for a united front against global injustices, poverty, and wars, urging a collective effort to bring about a more equitable and democratic world.