Tumultuous Start to Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in India commenced with a wave of anticipation and tension. The opposition, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP), is readying itself to confront the government on critical issues such as corruption and unemployment. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is due to present a record-breaking budget of over Rs 7 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25.

Heightened Security Following Protests

The second day of the session is marked by heightened security measures in response to the tumultuous first day. The previous day had witnessed fervent protests from SP members, including Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). They brandished banners and vocalized slogans against the Governor, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members countered with supportive chants for the Governor.

New Regulations Introduced

In an attempt to maintain decorum and prevent further unrest, the assembly has introduced new regulations. These include a ban on the use of mobile phones, flags, and banners inside the House. Despite the contentious start to the session, the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, is scheduled for discussion.

Focus on Infrastructure and Welfare Initiatives

The session, which extends until February 12, is expected to spotlight infrastructure, tourism, and welfare initiatives for youths, farmers, and women. In anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there could be populist announcements. The Chief Minister has requested additional fund allocation for infrastructure development from the central government.

Among the session's highlights is a tribute to late MLA Manvendra Singh and SP Yadav. In an unusual move, proceedings will take place on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the upcoming budget and called for constructive discussions in the legislative bodies. He also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Centralized GIS Data Center in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Development Authority is currently developing the necessary software and hardware infrastructure for the GIS data center.