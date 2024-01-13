en English
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk’s Platform

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:57 pm EST
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk’s Platform

In an unexpected move, Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii Representative and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has partnered with a platform owned by tech mogul Elon Musk, to launch a show dedicated to ‘defending free speech’. The announcement marks Gabbard’s latest venture post-politics, highlighting her consistent advocacy for freedom of speech and opposition to censorship.

Gabbard’s Show: A Beacon for Free Speech

Gabbard’s show is set to focus on sharing the narratives of individuals whose voices have been allegedly subdued and who face opposition from those in power. This aligns with her strong stance on the importance of freedom of speech, a value she believes is currently under threat due to a culture prone to ‘cancellation and censorship’.

Platform Expansion: The New Faces of Musk’s Enterprise

Apart from Gabbard, the platform is also set to launch three new shows, including ones featuring former CNN anchor Don Lemon and sports radio host Jim Rome. This diversification signifies the platform’s intent to cater to a wider audience, encompassing different fields and perspectives.

Gabbard’s Departure from the Democratic Party

Gabbard has been a vocal critic of the Democratic Party since her departure in October 2022. Her departure was marked by her stinging critique of the party, citing elitism, warmongering, and a drift towards authoritarianism as her primary concerns. She even went as far as comparing President Joe Biden’s mentality to that of Adolf Hitler, suggesting both had authoritarian tendencies.

As a military veteran and the first Hindu member of the US Congress, Gabbard has consistently opposed US foreign intervention. She attributes the Russian invasion of Ukraine to what she considers to be Biden’s foreign policy failures, further indicating her disagreement with the current administration.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

