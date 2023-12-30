en English
Elections

Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Manipulating Justice to Bar Trump

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:45 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:59 am EST
Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Manipulating Justice to Bar Trump

In an eyebrow-raising development, former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, expressed her conviction on ‘Hannity’ that the Democratic Party is willing to go to any lengths to prevent former President Donald Trump from being on the ballot. This may even extend to revoking his right to run for office. The context for Gabbard’s remarks was the recent disqualification of Trump from Maine’s presidential primary ballot by the state’s Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows.

Weaponizing the Department of Justice

Gabbard’s criticism was not limited to her own party. She also lambasted Republican ‘war hawks’ for their readiness to intervene in foreign nations when political disqualifications occur, while exhibiting similar behavior domestically. She accused the Democratic elite of using any means necessary to cling onto power, including, she claims, weaponizing the Department of Justice against Trump.

(Read Also: Global Events of December 30: Earthquakes, Politics, Business, Tech, Sports, Environment, and Culture)

Invoking the 14th Amendment

Bellows invoked Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to justify her decision, which prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection from holding office. This follows a challenge to Trump’s eligibility by Maine residents, including a bipartisan group of former lawmakers. The same amendment was also invoked by the Colorado Supreme Court to bar Trump from the 2024 election, raising concerns about the Democratic Party’s maneuvers to retain power.

(Read Also: China’s Strategy Amidst Global Political Uncertainties: A Focus on Self-Reliance and Domestic Innovation)

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Race

The implications of these actions on the 2024 presidential race are significant. Gabbard’s comments reflect the ongoing speculation and strategic calculations in both major political parties as the race approaches. Her critique of the Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows of Maine, accusing her of being partisan and anti-Trump, highlights the increasing polarization in American politics.

As the narrative of the 2024 Presidential race continues to unfold, the actions of both the Democratic and Republican parties will be under intense scrutiny. Amid the political maneuvering, the public will be following the developments closely, with an eye on whether the democratic process is being upheld.

