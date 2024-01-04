en English
Elections

Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity

In the pursuit of electoral transparency and integrity, Tulare County Voices 210, a renowned community forum, is gearing up to host an event on January 9, 2024. The event, co-sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church and the Visalia Times-Delta, is designed to enlighten the public about the election process, reiterate the dependability of the voting system, and underscore the significance of each vote cast. The forum will be held at 210 W. Center Ave., with no entrance fee, inviting all who are keen to learn more about the dynamics of Tulare County elections.

Panelists: The Torchbearers of Electoral Integrity

The panel discussion will feature Michelle Baldwin, the Tulare County Registrar of Voters, Judi Ellebracht, a seasoned poll worker, Maile Melkonian, a representative from the League of Women Voters, and Reggie Ellis, Publisher of Mid-Valley News. Each panelist brings a unique perspective and expertise to the table, aiming to dispel doubts and clarify misconceptions related to the electoral process.

Topics of Discussion: From System Security to Voter Education

Baldwin will delve into the security measures in place for voting systems, elucidating the processes involved in mail-in ballots, and the safeguards against potential hacking attempts. Ellebracht will throw light on the security protocols implemented at polling places, providing reassurance on the physical security of votes. Melkonian will share voter education tools, emphasizing the need for informed voting, while Ellis will discuss the pivotal role of media in preventing the spread of election misinformation.

Interactive Forum: Addressing Voter Concerns

The forum encourages active participation from the audience, intending to address pressing topics such as provisional ballots, the ‘Where’s my ballot?’ initiative, and voter interference. This initiative aims to offer a platform for voters to voice their concerns, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the electoral process, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of Tulare County.

