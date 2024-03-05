Tucker Carlson Warns: Migrant Military Enlistment Could Herald US Collapse, Echoes Rome's Fall

In a recent video posted on X, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson drew alarming parallels between the historic fall of the Roman Empire and current US policies on military recruitment and immigration. Highlighting the Roman military's eventual domination by non-citizens, Carlson argues that the US is on a similar path to destruction, exacerbated by the influx of over 7.2 million illegal aliens since President Joe Biden took office. This figure, as Carlson points out, surpasses the population of 32 states.

Historical Parallels and Present Concerns

Carlson's comparison of the US to the Roman Empire isn't just for dramatic effect. He points to the historical consensus that Rome's reliance on non-citizen soldiers eroded the empire's military loyalty and effectiveness, ultimately contributing to its downfall. Fast forward to today, and the US faces a similar dilemma, with Congress considering the Courage to Serve Act. This proposed legislation, introduced by Democrat Pat Ryan, seeks to mitigate military recruitment shortfalls by offering expedited citizenship to "qualified and vetted migrants" who enlist.

Military Recruitment Challenges and Ideological Battles

The US military's struggle to meet its recruitment goals is at the heart of this controversy. With a shortfall of 41,000 recruits in 2023, the situation is dire. Yet, Carlson criticizes the approach of filling this gap with migrants, suggesting it's a betrayal of traditional recruitment bases and a gamble with national security. This sentiment echoes concerns raised by retired US Army colonel Douglas MacGregor, who warned that the Courage to Serve Act could lead to arming individuals with no loyalty to the US, potentially oppressing American citizens.

Future Implications: A Nation at Crossroads

As the debate over the Courage to Serve Act and broader immigration policies continues, the discussion transcends military recruitment. It touches on national identity, security, and the very fabric of American society. Former President Donald Trump's dire warnings about the consequences of continued Biden administration policies add another layer of urgency to this debate. With predictions of illegal migrant numbers ballooning to 18 million by year's end, the potential strain on social services, healthcare, and education is immense. Carlson's stark warning and the historical cautionary tale of Rome's fall invite a critical examination of the path forward for America.

As America stands at this crossroads, the decisions made today will shape the nation's future. Whether the comparison to the Roman Empire will be seen as prophetic or hyperbolic remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is the need for a balanced approach to immigration and military recruitment that secures the nation's borders and its future. The debate over the Courage to Serve Act is not just about who gets to serve in the US military—it's about preserving the core values and security of the nation itself.