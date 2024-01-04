Tucker Carlson Opposes Affirmative Action; Dr. Nazarian Criticizes DEI

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson has sparked controversy with his recent denouncement of Affirmative Action. In a video commentary, Carlson characterized the policy as a form of ‘anti-racism’ which he believes works against the interests of white men. He suggested that Affirmative Action undermines the principle of meritocracy, thus distorting the image of America as a land of opportunity.

A ‘Corporate Jim Crow Structure’

Carlson drew parallels between Affirmative Action and what he referred to as a ‘corporate Jim Crow structure.’ He criticized the policy for allegedly spreading the message to immigrants that white men are the root cause of their issues. This, he argues, fosters division and bias in the workplace.

Criticizing IBM’s Diversity Policy

IBM CEO Arvin Krishna’s move to require executives to hire a minimum of 1% more minorities didn’t escape Carlson’s scrutiny. The commentator described this as a form of ‘racial fascism’ and likened it to a ‘vicious form of Jim Crow.’

Stephen Miller’s Echoing Sentiments

Carlson’s views were echoed by Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, during a discussion on the show. Miller painted a hypothetical scenario of a white man being denied job opportunities on the basis of his race, fueling the debate around Affirmative Action.

Amidst all this, Carlson has found himself in the spotlight for potentially being chosen as Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Dr. Sheila Nazarian’s Criticism of DEI

On a parallel note, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a plastic surgeon, has criticized the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) movement for its ‘corrosive’ influence on the healthcare industry. She argues that DEI’s push for diversity has compromised the standards of the medical profession, thus posing potential risks for patients.

Dr. Nazarian’s views are backed by a 2022 study by the Association of American Medical Colleges which highlighted DEI’s strong influence on the industry. She urged Americans to resist the DEI movement and called for schools to reduce their focus on DEI.