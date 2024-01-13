TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response

In a searing critique, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has lambasted the UK Government for its perceived lackadaisical response in the aftermath of the Post Office scandal. Drawing attention to the Government’s inertia in solidifying safeguards to forestall future fiascos with public contracts, the TUC has underscored the urgent need for robust oversight and accountability.

Unheeded Calls for Transparency

The TUC, along with political allies from the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties, had earlier championed the inclusion of a provision in the Procurement Act of the previous year. This provision, had it been incorporated, would have granted private organizations handling public contracts the ability to process Freedom of Information requests. The Government, however, decided against adding this to the legislation. The TUC asserts that such a measure would have precipitated the unmasking of problems with the notorious Horizon software much sooner.

Widespread Outsourcing a Concern

Further, the TUC’s report highlights a distressing trend of declining quality, pay, and conditions – a veritable ‘race to the bottom’ – spurred by rampant outsourcing. It also raises serious questions about the Government’s reticence to consider a ‘public interest’ test when outsourcing public services, a move that the TUC believes could prevent future issues.

Allegations of Impeded Union Activities

In addition to these criticisms, the TUC has also accused the Government of obstructing the Communication Workers Union from organizing at the Post Office. A claim that, if true, adds another layer of complexity to an already convoluted scandal.

Responding to the TUC’s critique, a Government spokesperson has pointed to the independent inquiry sparked by the Horizon scandal. They emphasized that the Procurement Act has, in fact, amplified supplier accountability and transparency. This includes the establishment of a new Procurement Review Unit, specifically tasked with monitoring compliance with contracting authorities.