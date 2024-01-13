en English
Politics

TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response


By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
In a searing critique, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has lambasted the UK Government for its perceived lackadaisical response in the aftermath of the Post Office scandal. Drawing attention to the Government’s inertia in solidifying safeguards to forestall future fiascos with public contracts, the TUC has underscored the urgent need for robust oversight and accountability.

Unheeded Calls for Transparency

The TUC, along with political allies from the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties, had earlier championed the inclusion of a provision in the Procurement Act of the previous year. This provision, had it been incorporated, would have granted private organizations handling public contracts the ability to process Freedom of Information requests. The Government, however, decided against adding this to the legislation. The TUC asserts that such a measure would have precipitated the unmasking of problems with the notorious Horizon software much sooner.

Widespread Outsourcing a Concern

Further, the TUC’s report highlights a distressing trend of declining quality, pay, and conditions – a veritable ‘race to the bottom’ – spurred by rampant outsourcing. It also raises serious questions about the Government’s reticence to consider a ‘public interest’ test when outsourcing public services, a move that the TUC believes could prevent future issues.

Allegations of Impeded Union Activities

In addition to these criticisms, the TUC has also accused the Government of obstructing the Communication Workers Union from organizing at the Post Office. A claim that, if true, adds another layer of complexity to an already convoluted scandal.

Responding to the TUC’s critique, a Government spokesperson has pointed to the independent inquiry sparked by the Horizon scandal. They emphasized that the Procurement Act has, in fact, amplified supplier accountability and transparency. This includes the establishment of a new Procurement Review Unit, specifically tasked with monitoring compliance with contracting authorities.



Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

