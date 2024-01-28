Tshwane's Deputy Mayor Inspects Early Childhood Development Centres, Commits to Quality Education

In the heart of South Africa's administrative capital, Tshwane, a significant inspection was conducted by Deputy Mayor Nasipha Mayo. She embarked on a two-day tour of city-owned early childhood development (ECD) centres located in Atteridgeville and Mamelodi. These centres, which serve as critical pillars for children's development, were scrutinized under Mayo's watchful eye, revealing a mixed picture of their current state.

Evaluation of ECD Centres

The ECD centres under the jurisdiction of the Tshwane metro are seven in number, spread across Regions 3 and 6. Mayo's inspection found that four of these centres are performing efficiently, providing foundational learning and development skills to the children enrolled. However, it was also clear that the remaining three centres are in dire need of refurbishments and upgrades to meet the benchmark set by their counterpart centres.

Mayo's Acknowledgment and Commitment

Mayo did not overlook the efforts of management, teachers, and parents in supporting children's development, even amidst resource constraints. She underscored the importance of these centres to the coalition's goals, emphasizing the need for children to receive a solid foundation that will aid them in becoming capable adults. She also stressed the importance of providing good nutrition as part of the centres' services.

Mayo committed to working in collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the improvement of early childhood education in Tshwane. This collaborative approach signals her dedication to creating a conducive environment for children's growth and development in the city.

Reactions to Mayo's Visit

Representatives of the ECD centres welcomed Mayo's visit as a beacon of hope and potential for positive change. Tiendhleleni principal Junior Malele and Mmagobatho principal Beaula Phega expressed their appreciation for the deputy mayor's initiative, seeing it as a step towards the much-needed transformation in the early childhood development sector.