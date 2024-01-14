en English
Bhutan

Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan’s Economic Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Tshering Tobgay, at the age of 58, has marked his political resurgence by securing the position of Prime Minister of Bhutan. This victory comes five years after his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), suffered a loss in the 2018 elections. Known for his humility and modesty, Tobgay has a track record of captivating international leaders and audiences with his speeches emphasizing Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development and Gross National Happiness (GNH) over GDP.

International Education and Civil Service Experience

Tobgay’s educational journey spanned across India, the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, and Harvard’s Kennedy School. This international exposure, coupled with his civil service experience, has prepared him to address Bhutan’s economic and political challenges.

Challenges Ahead

Inheriting an economy that is grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic, high inflation, high unemployment, and low currency reserves, Tobgay’s administration is tasked with the promotion of ‘high-value, low-volume tourism’, the management of hydropower projects, and reversing the out-migration of youth and professionals. Another significant challenge is handling Bhutan’s delicate relations with neighboring giants China and India, particularly over boundary issues.

Confidence in Leadership

Tobgay’s recent electoral triumph, in which the PDP secured 30 of 47 seats, is a testament to the confidence in his experience and vision for the nation’s future. An active participant in Bhutan’s ‘Tour of the Dragon’ biking challenge and a fan of archery, the national sport, Tobgay’s personal interests are a reflection of his commitment to maintain a strong focus on the nation’s economic and social well-being.

