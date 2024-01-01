en English
China

Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in Cross-Strait Relations Amid Election Season

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in Cross-Strait Relations Amid Election Season

In her New Year’s address, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen voiced hopes for fostering ‘long-term peaceful coexistence’ between Taipei and Beijing. Her speech comes at a crucial time, with the relationship between Taiwan and China at the heart of the upcoming election in Taiwan. Tsai’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has largely campaigned on a platform of sovereignty separate from China, while the opposition candidates have promised friendlier ties with Beijing.

China’s Stance on Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his New Year’s speech, reiterated Beijing’s threats to annex Taiwan, which it considers to be a part of its territory. China has described Taiwan’s forthcoming elections as a decision between war and peace. In this context, Beijing has labeled William Lai, the presidential front-runner and member of the ruling DPP, as a ‘destroyer of peace’. Lai, however, has staunchly defended Taiwan’s right to rule itself as a democracy.

Taiwan’s Struggle for Independence

Despite Beijing’s attempts to intimidate, William Lai maintains that Taiwan is already an independent country, and expresses willingness for dialog with Beijing, provided there is mutual respect, equality, and dignity. Current Vice-President Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan’s ruling DPP, has been accused by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of promoting separatism and obstructing cross-strait exchanges. Yet, President Tsai Ing-wen and Mr. Lai have repeatedly extended offers for discussions with China, only to be rebuffed.

Where Does Taiwan Stand?

President Tsai Ing-wen, in her address, underscored the importance of neither provoking nor submitting to China. She expressed a commitment to gain the trust of the international community and called for the resumption of ‘healthy and constructive exchanges’ across the Taiwan Strait. Tsai also emphasized the significance of deepening cooperation with democratic partners to confidently engage with the global community. Her comments reflect the ongoing challenges in cross-strait relations and the importance of Taiwan’s strategic alliances in the midst of geopolitical uncertainties.

China Politics Taiwan
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

