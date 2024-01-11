en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Trump’s Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
Trump’s Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?

In a rare courtroom spectacle, former President Donald Trump was halted by Judge Arthur Engoron during a self-propelled oration at New York State Supreme Court, delineating a stark deviation from conventional legal decorum.

Trump’s Surprise Courtroom Address

On October 4, 2023, Trump found himself at the heart of a civil fraud trial, a saga revolving around allegations of inflated net worth to financial establishments. Amidst the concluding chapters of the trial, the former President, embodying his infamous maverick persona, seized the opportunity to deliver an unsolicited monologue, veering away from the standard legal protocol. As the closing arguments were unfolding, Trump’s impromptu speech claimed the financial statements under scrutiny were flawless and that the involved banks were content, suggesting an unconventional approach to his defense.

Trump’s Defiance and Interruption

Trump’s audacious move, however, met a swift obstruction. Judge Engoron, not succumbing to the theatrics, promptly interrupted the former President, putting a premature end to his address. Trump’s defiance of the court’s guidelines and his audacious accusations against the proceedings painted a vivid illustration of his unorthodox conduct. Such a spectacle is seldom witnessed in the hallowed halls of justice, prompting observers to question the boundaries of courtroom behavior.

Potential Favoritism and Courtroom Protocol

The incident raises eyebrows on the nature of preferential treatment in courtrooms. For an ordinary individual, such a breach could potentially lead to a contempt of court charge. However, the former President was spared such repercussions, subtly hinting at a possible bias owing to his stature. This occurrence has sparked a debate on the adherence to courtroom etiquette and the potential repercussions of its violation, marking a significant moment in Trump’s legal journey and the broader landscape of American jurisprudence.

0
Courts & Law Politics United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
6 mins ago
Bauchi State Bolsters Security Ahead of Supreme Court Election Judgment
In a preemptive move to forestall potential unrest associated with the Supreme Court’s impending verdict on the Bauchi State gubernatorial election, Bauchi State’s Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has announced a surge in the deployment of police officers across the state. The bolstered police presence comes as the state braces itself for reactions that
Bauchi State Bolsters Security Ahead of Supreme Court Election Judgment
Former Power and Steel Minister Olu Aguloye Granted N50 Million Bail
17 mins ago
Former Power and Steel Minister Olu Aguloye Granted N50 Million Bail
Lafayette Parish Library Board Faces Lawsuit over Free Speech Violations
21 mins ago
Lafayette Parish Library Board Faces Lawsuit over Free Speech Violations
Former Student Receives Restraining Order, Banned from Hampshire After Harassing Professor
11 mins ago
Former Student Receives Restraining Order, Banned from Hampshire After Harassing Professor
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi's Detention
15 mins ago
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi's Detention
Greensboro Community Honors Fallen Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in a Heartfelt Tribute
16 mins ago
Greensboro Community Honors Fallen Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in a Heartfelt Tribute
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
2 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
2 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
3 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
3 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
4 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
4 mins
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
6 mins
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends
6 mins
Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app