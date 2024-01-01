en English
Politics

Trump’s Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST
Trump’s Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More

In a series of posts on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump has shared his views on presidential immunity, allegations of crime against current President Joe Biden, and his concerns about the Supreme Court. Trump’s posts gain significance in light of his potential run for the presidency in 2024 and the ensuing legal challenges he might face.

Trump’s Take on Presidential Immunity

Focusing on the concept of presidential immunity, Trump posed a rhetorical question—if he cannot claim this privilege, why should Biden? His pointed remarks stem from his belief that Biden should face prosecution for his ‘many ACTUAL CRIMES.’ It’s worth noting that Trump himself has faced 91 criminal charges, many of which are federal and could potentially be pardoned by a future president.

Supreme Court Concerns and Potential Pardoning

Trump’s concerns extend to the Supreme Court, where he fears conservative justices might rule against him in the matter of his removal from ballots in Colorado and Maine. This removal is based on the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding office, a consequence of his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Interestingly, potential Republican Party nomination rivals for 2024, including Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, have hinted they might consider pardoning Trump, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding political narrative.

Personal Matters and Political Dynamics

Trump’s posts also touched on personal matters, such as former First Lady Melania Trump’s absence from a New Year’s Eve party due to her mother’s illness. Meanwhile, former GOP lawmaker Adam Kinzinger made derogatory comments about Trump’s odor, likening it to a mix of unpleasant scents. Trump also revisited past praise from ex-staffers turned critics and was cautioned by former communications personnel about the potential risks to American democracy if he served a second term. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert accused celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand of influencing her political district, adding to the heated political environment following the holidays.

Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

