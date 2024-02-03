Trump's Tantrum at Mar-a-Lago: A Reflection of His Attitude Towards Women

In a recent incident at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's infamous temperament was on full display. Trump allegedly threw a tantrum during a deposition, demonstrating yet another instance of his volatile behavior towards women.

Trump's Outburst Over Lawyer's Courtesy

According to attorney Roberta Kaplan, Trump became irate upon discovering that his lawyer, Alina Habba, had extended a professional courtesy to Kaplan and her team by offering them lunch. This courtesy was extended on a day when a deposition was scheduled at the resort, specifically to accommodate Trump. Trump's response to this act of professionalism was to hurl a stack of exhibits across the table and storm out of the room.

Later, Trump returned and sarcastically asked Kaplan how she liked the lunch, a clear indication of his displeasure. This incident is consistent with other accounts of Trump's outbursts, which have included shattering dishes and splattering ketchup on a wall in the West Wing.

Trump's History of Demeaning Women

The incident is indicative of Trump's long-documented demeaning attitude towards women. Trump's derogatory comments and allegations of sexual misconduct have been widely reported in the past. This instance with Kaplan only adds to the growing list of such incidents.

The Character of Trump's Associates

The report also touches on the character of individuals in Trump's circle, mentioning Walt Nauta, a former Navy member discharged over sexual harassment allegations. This serves as an example of the types of people associated with Trump and Mar-a-Lago, further illustrating the toxic environment fostered by the former President.