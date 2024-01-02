en English
Trump’s Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
The super PAC of Donald Trump, MAGA Inc., has unleashed a targeted campaign against Nikki Haley in a move suggestive of Trump viewing her as a significant contender for the 2024 presidential nomination. MAGA Inc.’s financial commitment, marked by $3.4 million on an advert scrutinizing Haley’s stance on a South Carolina gas tax and $370,000 on anti-Haley mailers, surpasses the $2 million spent against another potential rival, Ron DeSantis. A surge in Haley’s popularity in New Hampshire has seemingly influenced this shift in Trump’s strategy, which saw a change in Haley’s derogatory nickname from ‘Birdbrain’ to ‘High Tax Haley.’

Political Turmoil Within the GOP

While Trump continues his offensive against perceived threats, the GOP’s House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over alleged bribery and Hunter Biden’s business dealings is coming under fire due to a lack of evidence and contradictions by the GOP’s own witnesses. The Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his decision to boycott the next GOP primary debate hosted by CNN, accusing the network of bias. Amidst this political tumult, Trump continues to propagate unfounded claims about the 2020 election.

A Strategy Shift or a Desperate Attempt?

The notable transition in Trump’s strategy from a possibly misogynistic attack to a focus on fiscal policy, encapsulated in the change of Haley’s nickname, suggests an attempt to undermine Haley’s growing popularity. The sizeable expenditure on the anti-Haley campaign, larger than that against DeSantis, indicates that Trump perceives Haley as a significant threat to his bid for the nomination. This shift in strategy might also reflect a desperate attempt to counter Haley’s increasing support base.

The Unfolding Drama in the Republican Camp

As the political drama within the Republican camp unfolds, GOP presidential hopeful Ramaswamy has reiterated his pledge to withdraw from the ballot in states that disqualify Trump, calling on other Republican candidates to follow suit. However, his calls have largely fallen on deaf ears. Meanwhile, other potential contenders like DeSantis are grappling with their own challenges, with an uncertain future clouding DeSantis’ super PAC, Never Back Down. The ongoing developments within the GOP paint a picture of a party in turmoil, with Trump at the center of the chaos.

Elections
María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

