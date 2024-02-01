Trump's Super PAC Pays Hefty Sum to Melania's Stylist Amidst Massive Legal Fees

In an intriguing revelation, Herve Pierre Braillard, the stylist for Melania Trump, has been the recipient of considerable payments from Donald Trump's super PAC, the Save America leadership PAC. According to the Federal Election Commission filings, Braillard received $132,000 in the last half of 2023, boosting his total earnings to a hefty sum of $371,000 since April 2022.

Payments Classified as 'Strategy Consulting'

The payments to Braillard, known for his fashion design prowess and his long-standing professional relationship with Melania Trump, were labeled as 'Strategy Consulting.' However, the filings did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the services Pierre provided. Melania Trump, who has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail, has been linked to Pierre since he designed her inaugural gown.

Pierre's Involvement in Various Undisclosed Projects

Beyond fashion design, Pierre has his fingers in several pies, including home decor. Yet, he has chosen to keep the details of these 'upcoming projects' under wraps. This secrecy has raised questions about the exact role Pierre is playing within the Save America leadership PAC and why his services have been rewarded so handsomely.

Trump's PACs Massive Legal Fees

On another note, the former president's PACs have been burdened by a whopping $56 million in legal fees in 2023 alone. Half of this staggering figure has been spent in the last six months. These expenses are related to a myriad of legal challenges Trump is currently battling, including the charges related to the January 6th incident, efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia, a case involving classified documents in Florida, and a criminal case in Manhattan. These legal tussles have occasionally diverted Trump from the campaign trail but have also served as fodder for fundraising efforts.

Overall, these revelations have sparked questions about the allocation of campaign funds, particularly the significant payments made to Melania Trump's stylist and the extensive legal fees.