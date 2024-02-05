Trump's Small Donor Army: The Strength of Frequent, Small Donations

Donald Trump, the former US president, continues to garner significant financial support from his faithful followers, according to federal campaign finance reports for the second half of 2023. The donor demographics reveal a pattern of working-class and retired individuals making frequent, small donations, reflecting a form of Trump tithing.

Trump's Small Donor Army

Among the myriad of donors supporting Trump, a school custodian in SeaTac stands out, having donated to Trump 172 times. Similarly, a retiree in Pullman has contributed nearly $4,000 through multiple small donations, demonstrating steadfast support. A handyman from Shoreline, too, has made his mark by giving a total of $2,253.

Interestingly, these donations often occur nearly daily, painting a picture of unwavering loyalty and dedication to the former president. The pattern is reminiscent of religious tithing, with followers contributing a part of their income regularly to the Trump cause.

Where the Funds Go

A significant portion of these funds, it appears, is being used to cover legal fees, with nearly 50 different law firms receiving payments. Other expenses include an $18,000 monthly retainer for Melania Trump's clothing stylist, indicating that the donations are not strictly for political purposes.

This pattern of spending continues despite Trump's history of using campaign funds for purposes other than what they were advertised for, such as redirecting funds from an 'Election Defense Fund' to Trump-affiliated companies and personal expenses.

Supporters' Indifference and Trust

Despite these findings, many Trump supporters remain unfazed by how the funds are utilized. Their trust in Trump appears to overshadow any concerns about the use of their donations. This indifference and trust have contributed significantly to Trump's success in raising campaign funds.

Political analysts suggest that Trump's fundraising efforts benefit from his legal battles. Indictments seem to lead to spikes in donations, and Trump has effectively used this as a tool to mobilize his 'small donor army.'

Despite a dip in fundraising and facing legal and financial challenges, Trump's campaign concluded 2023 with over $33 million in available cash, outpacing his primary competitor for the GOP nomination in the latest fundraising efforts.