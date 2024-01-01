en English
Elections

Trump’s Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
In a startling testament to the deep divisions within American society, recent polls suggest that a significant portion of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers find themselves drawn to former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric of vengeance and retribution. According to a Des Moines Register poll, 19% of respondents indicated they are more likely to support Trump due to his professed quest for vengeance. This, in fact, seems to bolster his position among his core supporters, rather than deter them as his critics expected.

Trump’s Appeal Amidst Authoritarian Tendencies

Interestingly, 14% of respondents felt more inclined to support Trump based on his unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election and his belief that it justifies terminating parts of the Constitution. Policies such as mass deportations and strong actions against what Trump describes as ‘radical left thugs’ and illegal immigrants also resonate positively with a significant portion of his base. This phenomenon underscores the challenges facing American democracy, with some voters seemingly embracing authoritarian tendencies.

2024 Senate Race: A Crucial Political Test

Meanwhile, the 2024 Senate race, brought into sharp focus by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision not to run for reelection, offers a crucial political test for Republicans. The balance of power hinges on individual candidates and local issues, with attention shifting to red state seats that Democrats are defending. In particular, West Virginia, Montana, and Ohio are being closely watched as they are the most likely to flip. The GOP’s recruitment of wealthy candidates and the outcome of fundraising reports from the final quarter of 2023 will also be key factors to watch.

Trump’s Popularity Among Hispanic and Young Voters

A new survey by USA Today and Suffolk University found that Trump is emerging strong among Hispanics and young voters. The survey shows that 39% of Hispanic voters said they’d vote for Trump compared to 34% for Biden. Trump also earned 37% support among young voters compared to Biden’s 33%. Furthermore, 51% of respondents in an Iowa poll indicated Trump as their top choice. These figures indicate a significant shift in demographic support, with Trump gaining ground in the very demographics that helped Biden clinch the 2020 election.

Elections Politics United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

