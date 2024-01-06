en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Trump’s Rhetoric: A Reflection of Historical Fascism?

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Trump’s Rhetoric: A Reflection of Historical Fascism?

The echo of former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, reminiscent of historical fascism, has sparked discussion among academics, journalists, and politicians alike. Phrases like ‘I am your retribution’ and Trump’s distinct call to ‘root out communists and radical left thugs’ are being perceived as markers of an emerging authoritarian narrative.

Trump’s Rhetoric: A Mirror Image of Fascist Dictators

Trump’s language and actions bear an unsettling resemblance to those of infamous fascist leaders like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. The former President’s alleged intent to use the Insurrection Act as a tool to deploy troops against protests, and his vague stance on the idea of becoming a dictator, have fueled concerns about a potential authoritarian shift in American politics.

The Trump Base: A Demographic in Search of a Strongman

Trump’s base, largely composed of working-class whites, appears to be resonating with his authoritarian rhetoric. This demographic, feeling economically and socially disenfranchised, seems drawn towards the strongman image that Trump portrays and his promise to restore a perceived ‘Christian America.’

Journalists and Politicians Warn of a Brink of Dictatorship

Journalists and politicians, including Tim Alberta, Robert Kagan, and Liz Cheney, have voiced their concerns, warning that America could be on the precipice of a dictatorship under Trump. They point to the rewriting of the January 6 insurrection’s history and the growing acceptance of conspiracy theories, which they argue are manipulative tactics employed by Trump to undermine democracy.

However, despite these alarming indications, many believe in the resilience of American democracy. The country’s individualistic culture and deep-rooted democratic values have historically served as bulwarks against authoritarianism. Instances of resistance, such as the Civil Rights Movement and the recent reactions to the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, underscore the enduring spirit of democracy within the nation.

0
History Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
30 mins ago
Whalebone Arch: A Symbol of Falkland's History and Sovereignty Tussle
In the heart of Stanley City, the capital of the Falkland Islands, stands the Whalebone Arch, a monument of historical significance and a symbol of the long-standing sovereignty debate. Constructed in 1933, this celebrated attraction commemorates a century of unbroken British governance in the region. However, the monument is more than just a relic of
Whalebone Arch: A Symbol of Falkland's History and Sovereignty Tussle
Pakistan's Supreme Court Revisits Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 1979 Death Sentence
3 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Revisits Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 1979 Death Sentence
January 8 in Arkansas's History: A Tapestry of Events
4 hours ago
January 8 in Arkansas's History: A Tapestry of Events
Ryman Auditorium: A Historic Gem Named Among Most Beloved Southern Theaters
2 hours ago
Ryman Auditorium: A Historic Gem Named Among Most Beloved Southern Theaters
Horace W. 'Moe' Baumer: A Life of Resilience and Positivity
3 hours ago
Horace W. 'Moe' Baumer: A Life of Resilience and Positivity
Love, Life, and Restoring a Medieval Castle: The Journey of Amy and Marc
3 hours ago
Love, Life, and Restoring a Medieval Castle: The Journey of Amy and Marc
Latest Headlines
World News
A Landmark Year for Malta: A Global Role Amidst Domestic Challenges
12 seconds
A Landmark Year for Malta: A Global Role Amidst Domestic Challenges
COP26 President Opposes UK Government's Oil and Gas Bill
1 min
COP26 President Opposes UK Government's Oil and Gas Bill
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
3 mins
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
5 mins
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
5 mins
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
5 mins
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
5 mins
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
6 mins
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
7 mins
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app