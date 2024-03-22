Trump's Re-Election: A Potential Risk to Taiwan's Security, Says Former China Reporter

In an illuminating discussion held in Taipei, former Axios reporter Bethany Allen, now residing in Taiwan, voiced concerns over Donald Trump's unpredictable stance towards China and its implications for Taiwan. Speaking at the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, Allen, who has firsthand experience in China and has extensively covered its global influence strategies, shed light on the complexities of US-China-Taiwan relations in the context of Trump's potential re-election.

Trump's Unpredictable China Policy and Its Ramifications

Allen pointed out that during Trump's initial term, his approach to China was not as hawkish as many had anticipated. Instead, his policies were characterized by inconsistency and unpredictability. It was only after Vice President Mike Pence's 2018 speech at the Hudson Institute that the Trump administration articulated a clear China policy. This inconsistency, according to Allen, makes Trump a 'wild card' rather than a steadfast 'China hawk'. Her insights suggest that Trump's re-election could lead to a period of uncertainty and potentially compromise Taiwan's security, given his admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping's authoritative governance.

The Potential Outcomes of a Second Trump Term

Allen expressed concerns over the implications of a second Trump term for Taiwan. She argued that Trump's lack of a principled stance on democracy and his propensity to prioritize personal relationships in international diplomacy could pose a significant threat to Taiwan's safety. If Trump perceives Xi as a close ally, he might make concessions that could endanger Taiwan's security. This scenario contrasts with the current democratic motivations driving the US's opposition to China's authoritarian regime under President Joe Biden.

Taiwan in the Balance: Navigating a Future of Uncertainties

The discussion highlighted the precarious position Taiwan finds itself in, amid growing tensions between the US and China. With her unique perspective as a journalist who has lived in China and now resides in Taiwan, Allen's insights underscore the importance of a consistent and principled US foreign policy towards China. As Taiwan continues to navigate its complex geopolitical environment, the potential of a Trump re-election adds another layer of uncertainty to its future security and relations with both the US and China.

As the world watches the unfolding dynamics of US-China relations, the insights from seasoned journalists like Bethany Allen provide valuable context for understanding the potential risks and challenges ahead. Taiwan's security and its democratic values remain at the heart of these discussions, emphasizing the need for a coherent and steadfast approach in international diplomacy.