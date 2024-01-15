Trump’s Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support

On June 1, 2023, former President Donald Trump held a private meeting in a nondescript brick building in Des Moines, Iowa. The gathering, far from the public eye and media scrutiny, was attended by about a hundred individuals. The atmosphere was noticeably different from the boisterous fervor of Trump’s public rallies. Instead, the room was permeated with a sense of quiet reverence as attendees laid their hands on the former President’s shoulders, praying for divine guidance for Trump and urging him to adhere to the holy scriptures.

A Meeting of Faith and Politics

The meeting was arranged by Faith Wins, a group that bridges the gap between conservative political candidates and pastors. Trump’s interaction with the pastors is a strategic move, considering the substantial influence of the evangelical electorate, particularly in Iowa. Despite a national decline, this electorate’s significance lingers, especially during the Republican primaries. In 2016, evangelical voters formed a staggering 64% of caucus-goers in Iowa.

The Influence of Pastoral Preferences

While religious institutions do not dictate voting choices, pastors often share their personal preferences, subtly influencing their congregations. The prayer at Trump’s meeting was led by Pastor Joshua Bingaman, a man who transitioned from a drug-involved past to leading a church. Initially skeptical about Trump, Bingaman’s perspective changed as he witnessed Trump’s fulfillment of campaign promises, including relocating the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and appointing conservative justices.

The Evangelical Electorate’s Role in the Primaries

Despite the significant sway of the evangelical electorate, Trump’s main adversary, former ambassador Nikki Haley, has not engaged in similar meetings. The political climate in Iowa has also changed with many Iowans becoming indifferent and often ignoring campaign materials until nearer the elections. However, the weight of evangelical voters remains undeniable. Their support was instrumental in Trump’s previous victories and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming elections.