en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Trump’s Potential Return to Presidency: Unwavering Support Amid Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
Trump’s Potential Return to Presidency: Unwavering Support Amid Controversy

Former President Donald Trump’s potential return to the presidency is causing a stir among Americans, as he prepares for the upcoming Republican Party primary. Despite the controversy surrounding his presidency, particularly the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020, Trump’s support remains strong in the Midwest, particularly in Iowa. His scheduled speech in Clinton Middle School, Iowa, on the third anniversary of the Capitol attack, reflects his provocative style and continued influence.

Trump’s Base and Their Unwavering Support

Trump’s base applauds his presidency’s achievements, such as the border wall and economic policies. They remain loyal, despite the accusations of insurrection against him, choosing to focus on his perceived strengths and accomplishments. This support is evident in the state of Iowa, which has historically been a swing state. Trump’s stronghold in this region is undeniable, with his supporters describing him as disciplined and focused, with a more sophisticated messaging approach.

Trump’s Political Re-emergence

The former president’s re-emergence in the political arena comes with a significant lead in the polls. Currently, he stands at 52 percent, with his nearest rival, Nikki Haley, trailing at 17 percent. This lead suggests that despite concerns about his divisive rhetoric and the attack on the Capitol, his base remains steadfast in their support.

Trump’s Style and Rhetoric

However, his recent rally in Iowa suggests that his style and rhetoric remain largely unchanged. Despite his supporters’ claims of a more disciplined and focused Trump, his provocative style continues to be a central aspect of his persona. Whether this will help or hinder his potential return to the White House is yet to be seen.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
5 mins ago
Voices of Muskogee: Diverse Opinions on the Presidential Election
In the heart of Oklahoma’s Muskogee area, an eclectic blend of voters are expressing their perspectives on the upcoming presidential election. The citizenry, a diverse cavalcade of Democrats, Republicans, and those undecided, are voicing a range of preferences and concerns, revealing the complex political tapestry of the region. Democratic Voices Donna Woods, a retired school
Voices of Muskogee: Diverse Opinions on the Presidential Election
Zambian People Will Decide UPND's Fate, Despite 'Imingalato', Says Sean Tembo
31 mins ago
Zambian People Will Decide UPND's Fate, Despite 'Imingalato', Says Sean Tembo
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections
34 mins ago
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections
Iowa Caucuses: The Starting Block of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
13 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses: The Starting Block of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
25 mins ago
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
29 mins ago
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Loveland High School Triumphs in Rivalry Match Against Thompson Valley
40 seconds
Loveland High School Triumphs in Rivalry Match Against Thompson Valley
Division II Football Season Gets Green Light for Earlier Start Despite Concerns
42 seconds
Division II Football Season Gets Green Light for Earlier Start Despite Concerns
National Children's Day: Fostering Young Golf Enthusiasts at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course
43 seconds
National Children's Day: Fostering Young Golf Enthusiasts at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
2 mins
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
2 mins
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
2 mins
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
2 mins
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
2 mins
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
2 mins
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
12 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
25 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
29 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
33 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app