en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Trump’s Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Trump’s Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe

As the possibility of Donald Trump’s re-election as President of the United States gains traction, a wave of uncertainty is washing over international relations, particularly Europe. Trump’s confrontational approach to diplomacy, as illustrated by a fictional account of a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, has European leaders on edge.

Playing to His Base

Trump’s narrative of correcting perceived injustices for his voters, even if factually incorrect, has solidified his image as a champion of the ‘forgotten man.’ It is this narrative that has made him a favorite in the polls and raised concerns about the destabilizing effect of his potential re-election beyond U.S. borders.

Unpredictability on the International Stage

With Angela Merkel no longer in office, speculation is rife about who Trump’s next ‘punching bag’ would be. His unpredictability at international summits like the G7 and NATO, organizations he has shown disdain for in the past, adds to the apprehension. This uncertainty has been so profound that it prompted U.S. senators to pass a legislative amendment preventing a unilateral withdrawal from NATO by the president.

European Apprehension and Security Concerns

Europe, having experienced Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021, is particularly worried about his possible return. The direct partnership between Europe and the U.S., as well as ongoing security concerns such as Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, underscore the European apprehension of Trump’s potential return to power. These issues not only forecast the outcome of the U.S. election but also highlight the importance of a stable Europe for American jobs, trade, and investment.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Historian Challenges Narrative of Putin's European Ambitions
British historian Mark Galeotti has offered a fresh perspective on the ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, challenging the widely held narrative of Putin’s aggressive intentions towards Europe. Galeotti, a respected authority on Russian affairs, emphatically asserts that Putin harbors no territorial ambitions in Europe, including the Baltic states, and is not in the business
Historian Challenges Narrative of Putin's European Ambitions
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
44 mins ago
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Japan's Yashima in Chennai for Joint Exercise with Indian Coast Guard
60 mins ago
Japan's Yashima in Chennai for Joint Exercise with Indian Coast Guard
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
10 mins ago
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
Tensions Escalate on Israel-Lebanon Border: The Enigmatic Role of 'X Corp.'
22 mins ago
Tensions Escalate on Israel-Lebanon Border: The Enigmatic Role of 'X Corp.'
Somali President's State Visit to Eritrea: A Step Towards Strengthened Bilateral Relationships
24 mins ago
Somali President's State Visit to Eritrea: A Step Towards Strengthened Bilateral Relationships
Latest Headlines
World News
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
1 min
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
2 mins
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
2 mins
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
2 mins
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
3 mins
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
3 mins
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
4 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
5 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
5 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app