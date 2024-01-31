Trump's Political Donations: A Lifeline for His Legal Battles?

New revelations have emerged regarding the use of political donations for the legal fees of former President Donald Trump. The report, authored by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman and CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, estimates that Trump's legal expenses in 2023 amounted to an astounding $50 million, funded largely by his political donors.

The Role of Save America PAC

According to the report, a significant 10 percent of online donations to Trump's Save America political action committee (PAC) have been redirected to cover his legal costs. This practice has become a point of contention, given Trump's known aversion towards paying his own legal bills and his penchant for relying on donor funds. The report also highlighted the substantial donation of hotelier Robert Bigelow, who contributed $1 million to Trump's legal fees and pledged an additional $20 million to a pro-Trump outside group.

The Legal Battles Ahead

Trump's legal troubles continue to mount with an $83 million verdict in a defamation case and the New York Attorney General's request for $370 million in penalties for misrepresentations to banks. The report suggests that Trump's Save America PAC has been instrumental in meeting these legal expenses. However, the practice of using donor funds for personal legal expenses has raised eyebrows and intensified the attempts to draw wealthy benefactors away from Trump's rivals.

Despite the controversies surrounding the use of donor funds for legal expenses, Trump's political momentum remains strong. His PACs, particularly the Save America and Make America Great Again PACs, have spent a staggering $50 million on his legal defense in 2023. These PACs have effectively acted as a legal slush fund for Trump, with every tenth dollar donated to Trump's campaign redirected towards his legal fees.