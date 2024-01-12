Trump Confronts Allegations, Defends Business in Civil Fraud Trial Presser

In a recent press conference, former President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing civil fraud trial, providing his perspective on the allegations and his company’s business practices. He refuted accusations of fraudulent activities and defended the financial conduct of his company, asserting compliance with all pertinent regulations.

During the conference, Trump launched into a six-minute tirade, accusing the judge and the New York Attorney General Letitia James of persecution and fraud. The case, which seeks 370 million in penalties, involves allegations of fraud, conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records. Trump’s company and his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are also defendants in the case.

Defending Business Practices and Accusing New York Attorney General

Trump voiced his defense, stating that he did nothing wrong and demanding that the state compensate him for the ordeal. The allegations include a decade-long scheme by Trump, the Trump Organization, and several executives to fraudulently inflate the value of Trump properties and his net worth to secure more favorable terms on loans and insurance.

The outcome of the trial could potentially cost Trump up to 370 million and result in a permanent ban from the New York real estate industry. Evidence presented by the state attorney general’s office suggests intentional fraud, including the overstatement of his assets and properties’ value in financial documents over a decade. The verdict could significantly impact Trump’s business and legal future, considering he faces the possibility of up to four criminal trials and a multimillion-dollar damages trial related to a defamation suit.