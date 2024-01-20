Trump's Paradox: The Populist Public Persona Versus Policies Favoring the Elite

As the world of politics continues to spin, the spotlight falls once again on former President Donald Trump. His conflicting statements to diverse audiences and a track record of actions favoring the elite have sparked new conversations. The paradox lies in Trump's promise to combat 'global special interests'—a message largely catered to the public, standing in stark contrast to his assurance to the affluent at the 21 Club restaurant in Manhattan, where he vowed to slash their taxes.

Trump's Tax Cut: A Boon for the Wealthy

In 2017, Trump fulfilled his promise with a monumental $1.5 trillion tax cut bill. This legislation, his most significant achievement, was predominantly beneficial to the wealthy and corporations. Perhaps more importantly, it served as a glaring indicator of the discrepancy between his public persona as a populist leader and his actual policies favoring the economic elite.

Unpopular Legislation and Economic Impact

Despite the magnitude of Trump's tax cut, it remained unpopular among the masses. It failed to stimulate the economy as intended, leading to his lowest approval ratings up until the Capitol insurrection. The tax cuts heavily favored the wealthy, with only a negligible portion trickling down to the majority of the populace. An individual earning $30,000 per year, for example, would face an 18% tax increase under the proposed flat tax.

Trump's Potential Run and the World Economic Forum

As Trump considers another presidential run, it is speculated that his policies would continue to serve the interests of the wealthy. Intriguingly, despite Trump's rhetoric against 'globalists', executives at the World Economic Forum in Davos appear unfazed by the prospect of another Trump term. Some even openly acknowledge the benefits of his policies for their businesses, further implying a discrepancy between Trump's public image and the actual beneficiaries of his policies.