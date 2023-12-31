Trump’s New Year’s Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics

On the eve of the New Year, former President Donald Trump launched a series of attacks against his ex-employees who have transformed into critics, with a particular focus on those who have cooperated with the January 6 House Select Committee examining the Capitol riot. Trump took to Truth Social, his platform of choice, reposting old praise-filled tweets from these individuals.

Alyssa Farah, Sarah Matthews, and Cassidy Hutchinson

Among those targeted are Alyssa Farah, a former White House Communications Director under Trump, who exited in December 2020 and has since evolved into a conservative critic and co-host of The View. Sarah Matthews, the former White House Deputy Press Secretary, who tendered her resignation on the infamous day of the Capitol riot and later testified before the committee, was also in the line of fire. Cassidy Hutchinson, an erstwhile aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, is another critic who confirmed startling accounts of Trump’s behavior during the insurrection.

Warnings of a Second Trump Term

The trio recently appeared on ABC’s This Week, sounding alarm bells about the potential perils of a second term for Trump, even going to the extent of suggesting it could spell the end of American democracy. Reacting to this, the Trump campaign dismissed them as ‘ungrateful grifters’ who had turned ‘full Judas.’

Unfounded Claims and Conspiracy Theories

Trump also indulged in promoting unfounded allegations about Democrats utilizing illegal immigration to influence the outcome of the 2024 election, accusing them of attempting to register migrants to vote unlawfully. These accusations form part of a broader narrative that Trump has been propagating, attacking the integrity of the democratic system and alleging electoral fraud.