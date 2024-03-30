Trump's New Fundraising Scheme Could Divert $32M from RNC to Pay Legal Bills

Under a novel fundraising strategy, former President Donald Trump' campaign could shift a significant sum, nearly $32 million, away from the Republican National Committee (RNC) towards his personal legal fund. This move, embedded in the Trump 47 joint committee's structure, marks a stark departure from past election cycles where funds were more evenly distributed across Trump's campaign, the RNC, and state parties. The analysis indicates a potential reshaping of GOP financial flows, prioritizing Trump's legal defenses over broader party support.

Revolutionizing Republican Fundraising

The Trump 47 joint committee introduces a funding mechanism that places Trump's Save America leadership PAC as a priority recipient of donor dollars, immediately following his campaign's cut. This arrangement ensures that only after surpassing the first $11,600 of a donation does the RNC see any financial benefit. Reflecting on the 2020 fundraising achievements, this setup could have redirected approximately $31.8 million to Trump's personal legal fund, highlighting a significant potential drain on RNC resources. The strategy not only underscores Trump' influence over GOP financial strategies but also raises questions about the long-term impact on party funding and unity.

Legal Battles at the Forefront

Trump' legal entanglements, ranging from fraud allegations to involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, necessitate a robust legal defense, a reality reflected in the fundraising strategy's design. In 2023 alone, Trump' Save America PAC allocated over $54 million towards legal fees, a figure that could rise with the new fundraising approach. The dependence on large dollar donations, juxtaposed with the continued support from small-dollar donors, presents a dual-faceted strategy that leverages Trump' legal woes as a rallying point for fundraising while potentially sidelining the