Ex-President Trump Faces 91 Felony Counts and Civil Suit

Former President Donald Trump, once a formidable figure in American politics, now finds himself entangled in a web of legal troubles. As of today, he is facing 91 felony counts across four courts, a civil suit, and challenges to disqualify him from the presidential ballot.

The most pressing legal battles for Trump include charges related to falsifying business records, mishandling classified documents, attempting to interfere in the Georgia election, and a civil suit for fraud. Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, the former president could potentially serve time in prison if convicted.

The New York Hush Money Case

One of the most prominent cases is Trump's criminal trial in New York, which may commence next month. He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with alleged payments made to cover up damaging stories during the 2016 campaign. Prosecutors assert that these payments were intended to conceal campaign finance crimes. However, Trump's legal team maintains that they were legitimate business expenses.

Simultaneously, Trump is grappling with multiple indictments and legal proceedings in both New York and Georgia. In New York, a judge will rule on Trump's petition to dismiss the hush money case. Meanwhile, in Georgia, his lawyers seek the disqualification of prosecutors handling the election interference case, alleging a romantic relationship that compromises their objectivity.

Lawfare Live: A Panel Discussion on Trump's Legal Woes

On February 16 at 4 p.m. ET, Lawfare Editor-in-Chief Benjamin Wittes will host a panel discussion titled 'Lawfare Live: Trump's Trials and Tribulations.' The panel will include Lawfare Legal Fellow Anna Bower, Senior Editor Roger Parloff, and Managing Editor Tyler McBrien. They will delve into Trump's request for a stay of the D.C. Circuit's ruling denying him immunity in the Jan. 6 case, potential penalties in the New York civil fraud trial, and an evidentiary hearing concerning a motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the 2020 Georgia election interference case.