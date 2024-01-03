Trump’s Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an ‘Insurrectionist’ President

In a striking comment that raises eyebrows, Christina Bobb, a member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team, has suggested that voters should have the right to choose an insurrectionist as their president. This controversial assertion seems to inadvertently categorize Trump as potentially falling within the bounds of such a definition.

Insurrection as a Voter’s Choice?

Bobb’s statement came in the midst of an ongoing dispute over Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 Republican primary ballot, following his alleged role in the Capitol riot. She argues that the choice of president should remain with the people, unhampered by any insurrection-related guilt of the candidate. This perspective, however, carries the subtle implication that Trump could be seen as an insurrectionist – a classification that his legal and campaign team have been diligently trying to avoid.

Trump’s Legal Battles Continue

Trump’s appeal against a court decision blocking his candidacy in the 2024 Republican primary over his Capitol riot involvement is just one of several legal hurdles he faces. In addition, a civil lawsuit filed against him by a Capitol Police officer’s partner, who died in the riot’s aftermath, has been partially allowed to proceed by a US district court judge. Despite these legal obstacles, Trump’s supporters are being reassured that he does not have legal problems.

Risk of Backfire?

The seeming strategy of Trump and his team appears to hinge on the belief that voters will dismiss his alleged misdeeds, continuing to support him despite accusations of serious crimes committed during his presidency. However, this approach, while perhaps resonating with a segment of his voter base, could potentially alienate others. The prospect of endorsing a candidate implicated in insurrection could present significant electoral risks for the Republican Party as it gears up for the upcoming election cycle.