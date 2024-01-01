en English
Politics

Trump’s Legal Battles Boost His Political Fortunes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
From the ashes of legal trials and political confrontations, former President Donald Trump has emerged with an unexpected surge of support within the Republican Party. A year after announcing his bid for the White House, Trump’s political standing within his own party seemed precarious.

But amid a myriad of legal challenges, the former President has paradoxically found a way to turn the tide in his favor, rallying the GOP around him, and leaving his party challengers in a conundrum.

The former President’s legal issues range from indictments in Florida for retaining classified documents to charges in Washington D.C. related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, and charges in Georgia linked to efforts to influence the state’s election outcome.

His company was also fined for tax fraud in New York, and he’s embroiled in civil suits, including one for alleged sexual abuse and defamation. Despite these legal challenges, which carry the potential for prison time if convicted, Trump has managed to increase his lead over potential Republican rivals in primary voter surveys.

