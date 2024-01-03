en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump’s Legal Battles and the Potential Impact on His Presidency

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Trump’s Legal Battles and the Potential Impact on His Presidency

As former President Donald Trump faces multiple felony charges, Fox News contributor Dr. Jeanette Nesheiwat posited on “Outnumbered” that Trump could continue to serve as president even from prison. The potential indictment and conviction of Trump gave rise to this discourse, with panelist Paul Lauro concurring with Dr. Nesheiwat’s claim.

The Trump Paradox

Despite Trump’s looming legal battles, unwavering support among some Republicans persists. However, recent polls indicate a fracture in this consensus. Notably, a substantial segment of Trump’s own proponents would not advocate for his Republican nomination if he were convicted. A poll by New York Times/Siena revealed that certain Trump supporters believe he should face imprisonment if convicted, acknowledging the possibility of him committing serious federal crimes.

Swing-State Voters and Trump’s Conviction

An opinion piece by Norm Eisen, Celinda Lake, and Anat Shenker-Osorio in the New York Times, predicated on six months of polling data, posits that a conviction might significantly erode Trump’s support, especially among swing-state voters. Legal proceedings against Trump, including special counsel Jack Smith’s federal prosecution and other criminal cases set for trial in 2024, were detailed in the article.

2024 Elections: Trump’s Conviction and Its Implications

The prospect of Trump’s conviction before the November 2024 election has cast a shadow over his political future and the strategies of other Republican contenders like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. The intertwining of the judiciary with presidential politics accentuates the challenges facing American democracy in the forthcoming election.

0
Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications

By Mazhar Abbas

Governor Hope Uzodimma Aims to Surpass First Term Achievements in Second Tenure

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona County, Wyoming

By Israel Ojoko

Young Boy Critically Injured in Brutal Assault: A Community in Shock

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rightwing Backlash against 'Housing First' Approach to Homelessness in ...
@Politics · 42 seconds
Rightwing Backlash against 'Housing First' Approach to Homelessness in ...
heart comment 0
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes

By Ebenezer Mensah

Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
Westmoreland County Boosts Legal Salaries to Reinforce Criminal Justice System

By BNN Correspondents

Westmoreland County Boosts Legal Salaries to Reinforce Criminal Justice System
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State’s Political Climate Amidst New Leadership

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
Senator John Fetterman’s Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Georgia's Star Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
15 seconds
Georgia's Star Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
New Pickleball Facility to Open Near OWA Theater
17 seconds
New Pickleball Facility to Open Near OWA Theater
Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications
17 seconds
Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications
DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates
18 seconds
DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates
Governor Hope Uzodimma Aims to Surpass First Term Achievements in Second Tenure
28 seconds
Governor Hope Uzodimma Aims to Surpass First Term Achievements in Second Tenure
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development
29 seconds
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development
DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates
33 seconds
DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates
Fenofibrate's Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look
39 seconds
Fenofibrate's Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates
49 seconds
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app