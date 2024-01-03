en English
Politics

Trump’s Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Trump’s Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight

In a recent turn of events, Andrew McCarthy, a Fox News contributor, former Assistant U.S. Attorney, and the author of ‘Ball Of Collusion,’ appeared on the Guy Benson Show to discuss the ongoing legal challenges faced by former President Donald Trump. Trump’s legal team is battling to keep his name on the Republican Primary ballot for the 2024 presidential election, amidst efforts to disqualify him due to his alleged role in the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s Battle for Ballot Eligibility

Trump has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to overturn a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that bars him from the Colorado ballot. This ruling cites Section 3 of the 14th Amendment as grounds for disqualification. The former President’s legal team has also filed an appeal against a similar ruling by Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, denying him eligibility to appear on the state’s ballot.

Implications of the Colorado Ruling

The Colorado ruling carries significant weight, with the potential to influence decisions to remove Trump from the ballot in other crucial states. Trump’s lawyers have requested the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the ruling without hearing oral arguments. Legal observers anticipate the high court to accept the case, given the unsettled constitutional issues it presents and the imminent primary in Colorado.

Key Legal Questions

The U.S. Supreme Court will need to consider several crucial issues in this case. These include determining whether the events of Jan 6 meet the legal definition of insurrection and whether Trump’s actions can be deemed First Amendment activity or if he can be held responsible for the violent attack. The outcome of these legal battles will significantly influence Trump’s candidacy prospects for the upcoming 2024 election.

Politics United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

