en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Legal Woes Loom as Trump Faces $370M Penalty Amid Election

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Legal Woes Loom as Trump Faces $370M Penalty Amid Election

In the stormy seas of American politics, former President Donald Trump is once again seeking the Republican Presidential nomination as the 2024 US election looms. However, the former President’s voyage is far from smooth sailing, facing an onslaught of legal challenges, including a potential $370 million penalty and the possibility of being barred from conducting business in New York.

Trump’s legal predicament could greatly influence his potential nomination as the Republican Party’s White House candidate. The reluctance of some rivals to directly address his legal troubles underlines the sensitivity of the issue, while the concerns among Republican voters about supporting a convicted felon grow steadily. The reality of Trump’s legal jeopardy is becoming increasingly inescapable for the Republican Party, and the prospect of conviction has far-reaching implications for the party’s chances in the general election.

0
Politics Safety United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
Former US President Donald Trump has set the political arena abuzz by revealing that he has selected a vice-presidential candidate for his potential return to the White House. In a recent appearance on Fox News in Iowa, Trump raised eyebrows but stopped short of disclosing specific names. Instead, he chose to drop this bombshell amidst
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
Family of Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police Expresses Support for Officers
8 mins ago
Family of Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police Expresses Support for Officers
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
11 mins ago
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
2 mins ago
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
4 mins ago
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
7 mins ago
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
2 mins
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
2 mins
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
4 mins
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
5 mins
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
7 mins
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
11 mins
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
11 mins
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
11 mins
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
12 mins
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app