Politics

Trump’s Lawyers Probe Atlanta Prosecutors’ Biden Talks Amid Georgia Case

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Trump’s Lawyers Probe Atlanta Prosecutors’ Biden Talks Amid Georgia Case

The legal team of former President Donald Trump is seeking further information concerning discussions between Atlanta prosecutors and the Biden administration, as well as with the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This development takes place against the backdrop of an ongoing election interference case in Georgia, where Trump and 14 of his allies face charges including racketeering.

Fulton County’s district attorney, Fani T Willis, has been investigating Trump’s actions since 2021. She has sought to use evidence from the House January 6 committee in her case.

In 2022, Willis’s office also reached out to the White House Counsel’s Office to gather facts and compel testimony from Trump White House officials, including former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

