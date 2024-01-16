Trump's Intervention in Disbarment Proceedings Raises Legal Questions

Former US President Donald Trump has stepped into the disbarment proceedings of Jeff Clark, his ally at the Justice Department, indicating a potential assertion of executive privilege to bar high-ranking officials from testifying. The move is seen as an attempt to shield Clark from impending professional punitive measures for his alleged role in seeking to undermine the 2020 election.

Trump's Executive Privilege Assertion

Trump's legal counsel, Todd Blanche, has issued a letter to Clark, instructing him and other potential witnesses to refrain from revealing confidential discussions held during Trump's tenure. The rationale given is the preservation of executive privileges, a move that suggests Trump is ready to be actively involved in any legal proceedings revolving around these privileges.

Risk to Clark's Law License and Criminal Charges

Clark is on the brink of losing his law license due to disciplinary charges lodged against him in Washington, D.C. Beyond this, he also faces criminal allegations in Georgia for meddling with the electoral process. The Biden administration had previously granted Clark and other DOJ officials permission to disclose their conversations with Trump, a decision Trump's legal team considered illegal but didn't challenge at the time.

Unresolved Legal Questions

This development brings to the fore unresolved legal debates regarding the executive privilege of a former president and if it can be overruled by an incumbent president. The Supreme Court has in the past ruled that a former president still retains some executive privilege interests. However, a conflict between a sitting and former president on this issue has yet to be definitively settled. The disciplinary committee is set to hear more arguments in February before making a ruling before Clark's trial on March 26.