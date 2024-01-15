Trump’s Grip on GOP Nomination Race and Oxfam’s Inequality Report

As the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race heightens, former President Donald Trump‘s profound influence on the proceedings is becoming increasingly apparent, even before the Iowa caucus kicks off. This dominance in the pre-caucus phase has spurred debates across several American newspapers, critiquing the nominating process as inherently flawed.

Trump’s Hold on the GOP

The discussion primarily revolves around the sway Trump continues to hold over the Republican base, especially in states like Iowa and South Carolina. One noteworthy trend is the shift back in support among college-educated GOP voters to Trump. Previously, 76% of this demographic preferred a different nominee. However, current data shows that 60% are now backing Trump, with only 14% supporting Nikki Haley and a mere 6% behind Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis’ Standpoint

Potential Republican nominee Ron DeSantis expresses concern over Trump’s candidacy. DeSantis believes that Trump’s ongoing legal disputes and controversies, if he becomes the nominee, may provide an advantage to the Democrats. As the voting approaches, DeSantis’ stance appears to be shifting, making a compelling plea to conservative voters to choose him over Trump. He cites his track record of delivering on promises and taking on the Democrats as key reasons.

Trump’s Impact on the Iowa Caucus and Voter Sentiment

The final Des Moines Register poll forecasts Donald Trump carrying the majority of delegates in Monday’s caucuses. However, the Republican base remains divided, with about half of likely caucus goers preferring a candidate other than Trump. Their reasons vary from the desire for a unifying figure to strong disapproval of Trump’s actions. The underlying sentiment indicates an undercurrent of change.

Parallel to these political developments, the global charity Oxfam has released a report spotlighting the gaping divide between the world's rich and poor. The report emphasizes that the wealthy continue to amass more wealth while the poorer segments of the population are losing financial footing.