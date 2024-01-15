en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump’s Grip on GOP Nomination Race and Oxfam’s Inequality Report

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Trump’s Grip on GOP Nomination Race and Oxfam’s Inequality Report

As the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race heightens, former President Donald Trump‘s profound influence on the proceedings is becoming increasingly apparent, even before the Iowa caucus kicks off. This dominance in the pre-caucus phase has spurred debates across several American newspapers, critiquing the nominating process as inherently flawed.

Trump’s Hold on the GOP

The discussion primarily revolves around the sway Trump continues to hold over the Republican base, especially in states like Iowa and South Carolina. One noteworthy trend is the shift back in support among college-educated GOP voters to Trump. Previously, 76% of this demographic preferred a different nominee. However, current data shows that 60% are now backing Trump, with only 14% supporting Nikki Haley and a mere 6% behind Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis’ Standpoint

Potential Republican nominee Ron DeSantis expresses concern over Trump’s candidacy. DeSantis believes that Trump’s ongoing legal disputes and controversies, if he becomes the nominee, may provide an advantage to the Democrats. As the voting approaches, DeSantis’ stance appears to be shifting, making a compelling plea to conservative voters to choose him over Trump. He cites his track record of delivering on promises and taking on the Democrats as key reasons.

Trump’s Impact on the Iowa Caucus and Voter Sentiment

The final Des Moines Register poll forecasts Donald Trump carrying the majority of delegates in Monday’s caucuses. However, the Republican base remains divided, with about half of likely caucus goers preferring a candidate other than Trump. Their reasons vary from the desire for a unifying figure to strong disapproval of Trump’s actions. The underlying sentiment indicates an undercurrent of change.

Parallel to these political developments, the global charity Oxfam has released a report spotlighting the gaping divide between the world’s rich and poor. The report emphasizes that the wealthy continue to amass more wealth while the poorer segments of the population are losing financial footing. This modern societal issue starkly contrasts with the healthcare system of ancient Egypt, renowned for its progressiveness and universal coverage, reminding us of the strides we still need to make.

0
Politics Social Issues United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
9 seconds ago
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
South Australia’s Premier, Peter Malinauskas, is standing firm on the state’s unique approach to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, asserting its fundamental variance from the Albanese government’s national proposal that was recently dismissed in a referendum. Despite every South Australian electorate voting against the national referendum proposal, with a solid 64% opposition, the state is
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
32 seconds ago
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
33 seconds ago
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
11 seconds ago
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
26 seconds ago
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
28 seconds ago
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
Latest Headlines
World News
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
9 seconds
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
11 seconds
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
15 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
26 seconds
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
26 seconds
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
28 seconds
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
32 seconds
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
33 seconds
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
40 seconds
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
24 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app