Trump's Failed Attempt to Seek Endorsement from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sparks Debate

Former Trump White House communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, took aim at Donald Trump's recent social media post on Super Bowl Sunday. The post, in which Trump claimed credit for the Music Modernization Act and criticized Joe Biden, was described as "sad" and an attempt to seek endorsement from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by Griffin on ABC's 'The View'.

Trump's Baseless Claims

Trump's post was part of baseless right-wing claims linking Swift's relationship with Kelce to a Democratic plot to help Biden. Swift endorsed Biden in 2020 but has not endorsed anyone for 2024. Despite this, Trump attempted to take credit for the Music Modernization Act, which updates licensing and royalty rules for music streaming, and criticized Biden for not doing enough for the music industry.

Griffin's Response

Griffin, a conservative panelist on The View and former member of the Trump administration, ridiculed Trump's post. "I don't know if he thinks that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going to see this and be like, 'Oh my gosh, I want to endorse you now,'" Griffin said. "It's just sad."

Biden and The Super Bowl

Griffin also criticized the White House for not having President Biden appear at the Super Bowl, which she considered a missed opportunity to reach a large audience and counteract negative narratives about his competence due to his age. Joy Behar questioned Griffin's assessment, leading to a debate on the issue. Whoopi Goldberg defended Biden's strategy and argued that he is trying to get things done. The View has reached out to the White House for comment.

As the dust settles on Super Bowl Sunday, the political implications of the day's events continue to unfold. While Trump's attempt to seek endorsement from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have fallen flat, the debate surrounding President Biden's absence from the event rages on. In the end, it's clear that the intersection of politics and pop culture remains a complex and contentious issue.

