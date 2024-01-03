en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates

As the initial signs of the coronavirus pandemic arose in January 2020, Dr. Carter Mecher, a senior medical adviser at the Department of Veterans Affairs, foresaw the impending crisis and advocated for immediate action. Despite these early warnings from Dr. Mecher and other public health experts, President Trump’s decisive action was delayed, with a focus on the economy and messaging instead of the looming health emergency. This delay in response resulted in an insufficient level of preparedness, including inadequate testing and a slow implementation of social distancing measures.

Internal Struggles and Delayed Response

The internal government figures recognized the threat early on, but their voices struggled to overshadow economic and political concerns in steering Trump’s response. The administration’s handling of the crisis was further complicated by impeachment proceedings, a reluctance to upset trade talks with China, and the president’s inherent distrust of the so-called Deep State.

Repercussions of the Delay

When Trump finally endorsed social distancing in mid-March, the virus had already made significant inroads. His subsequent response has been criticized for revising the history of the administration’s handling of the pandemic, while his supporters argue that he was not adequately informed or that the information was not conveyed urgently enough.

Impact on the President’s Legacy

The administration’s initial response, marked by missed opportunities and internal debates, has significantly influenced the spread of the virus and is likely to impact Trump’s re-election campaign and legacy. The pandemic response has raised serious questions about the administration’s ability to handle crises and its prioritization of economic interests over public health.

0
Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Allahabad High Court Leverages Technology for Judicial Appointments

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges

By Safak Costu

China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CIA Surveillance Lawsuit Moves Forward; Potential Revelations Awaited

By BNN Correspondents

Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liabilit ...
@Law · 3 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liabilit ...
heart comment 0
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice

By Nimrah Khatoon

Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election

By BNN Correspondents

Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
Biden’s Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters

By Dil Bar Irshad

Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity

By BNN Correspondents

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
1 min
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
1 min
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
2 mins
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
2 mins
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
3 mins
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
3 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
3 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
4 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
4 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app