Trump's Coded Insult Unearthed: Kaplan Reveals Misogynistic Remark

Roberta Kaplan, the legal representative of E. Jean Carroll, has revealed an incident involving Donald Trump, the former United States President, during a deposition related to a fraud case unconnected to Carroll's legal battles with Trump. Kaplan recounts that Trump, in a seemingly casual remark, used the phrase 'See you next Tuesday' while addressing her at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The phrase, as Kaplan later learned, is a coded version of a sexist insult.

Unveiling the Misogynistic Code

The deposition was part of a lawsuit where Trump was accused of collaborating with a fraudulent marketing company, a case which has since been dismissed. Kaplan, on a podcast, shared her experience of the incident, stating that she initially remained oblivious to the connotation of Trump's remark. It was only after the deposition that her colleagues enlightened her about its offensive meaning.

Had she been aware of the underlying insult at the time, Kaplan said, she would have responded with anger. However, as she was in the dark about the phrase's implications, she appeared unbothered during the deposition. Kaplan's revelation, while reflecting her personal experience, also adds another layer to our understanding of the former President's conduct towards women.

The Outburst at Mar-a-Lago

Furthermore, Kaplan also noted that Trump had an outburst during the deposition at Mar-a-Lago. He reportedly reacted strongly to an offer from his legal team to provide lunch to Kaplan and her team. This incident, while seemingly minor, further highlights the former President's behavior during the deposition.

Trump has faced numerous allegations of sexist behavior throughout his career, and Kaplan's account is the latest to surface in this context. The incident is likely to rekindle criticism against the former President over his treatment of women, both in and out of the political arena.