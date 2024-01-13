en English
Politics

Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
The curtains have drawn on Donald J. Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York as the former president personally defended himself during closing arguments. Accusations flew as Trump attacked the New York attorney general and the presiding judge, Judge Arthur F. Engoron, alleging a biased campaign against him. Contrarily, the Attorney General’s office insisted that Trump perpetrated widespread fraud by inflating his net worth to secure superior loan conditions and other benefits.

Trump’s Self-Defence and Accusations

As a part of his closing arguments, former President Trump vehemently denounced the Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Engoron, hinting at a prejudiced plot against him. In an unexpected move, Trump broke the judge’s rules and delivered a short closing statement, despite being explicitly forbidden to speak. This break from protocol may play a significant role in the judge’s decision.

Potential Implications of the Trial

The trial spanned several months, incorporating a plethora of documents and testimonies, including those from Trump himself and his adult children. The end result now rests solely in the hands of Judge Engoron since this civil case involves no jury. The outcome carries substantial implications for Trump’s long-term involvement in the New York real estate market and could potentially incite appeals. The state attorney alleged that the Trump Organization resorted to fraud due to a ‘cash crunch’ from business expenses and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The Road Ahead

With the trial coming to an end, the decision is expected to impact Trump significantly in the coming months, potentially influencing his business operations. The New York Attorney General’s legal team is urging the judge to impose a $370 million penalty and to limit Trump’s ability to conduct business in New York State. The verdict, expected by the end of the month, might alter the landscape of Trump’s finances and business operations, marking a new chapter in the former president’s career.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

