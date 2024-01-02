en English
Politics

Trump’s Campaign Rhetoric and Immigration Policies: The Influence of Stephen Miller

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
In a political climate rife with polarizing views, the issue of immigration continues to be a tug-of-war between humanitarian considerations and rigid policy enforcement. Stephen Miller, a long-standing advisor to former President Donald Trump and a notable figure in the anti-immigrant stance, has been pivotal in steering the trajectory of Trump’s immigration policies.

Miller’s Controversial Influence

Throughout Trump’s presidency, Miller has been instrumental in the formation of contentious immigration policies, the most notorious of which was the separation of migrant children from their parents. Miller’s non-profit organization, America First Legal, has continued the divisive narrative by pursuing legal actions alleging anti-white discrimination, a reflection of Miller’s history of promoting white nationalist ideas.

Trump’s Rhetoric and Policy Directions

Recently, Trump’s campaign rallies have been imbued with controversial language resonant of historical atrocities. Phrases like ‘poisoning the blood of our country’—eerily similar to rhetoric used by Adolf Hitler—have been incorporated into Trump’s speeches. Despite the outcry, Trump claims ignorance of Hitler’s use of such verbiage, arguing instead that it alludes to immigrants ‘destroying our country.’

With Miller’s involvement, Trump’s campaign intends to ramp up immigration enforcement, including mass deportations and the construction of large detention facilities near the border. This proposed strategy hints at a potential renewal of efforts to overturn the Flores settlement that restricts the detention of children.

The Political Landscape

As the competition for the Republican presidential nomination heats up, Trump maintains a significant lead in the polls. The Iowa caucus is fast approaching, and with it, the anticipation of the political tides. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another prominent Republican figure, has avoided directly criticizing Trump’s rhetoric, instead expressing doubts about its contribution to advancing political discourse.

Meanwhile, immigration detention data reveals a concerning trend. Over the last four years, the detention duration for migrant children at the U.S. border has increased, with the number of children detained peaking last year at over 300,000. An alarming 40% were held longer than the legally mandated 72-hour limit, in facilities ill-suited for minors. The federal government has also significantly escalated the detention of children with families, from nearly 40,000 in 2014 to almost 250,000 last year. This surge has ignited debates over undocumented immigrants’ voting rights and access to public benefits programs.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

