Trump’s Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows

Unveiling a potential constitutional violation, a report by Democrats on the House oversight committee reveals that Donald Trump’s businesses amassed nearly $8 million from foreign governments during his presidency. The payments, seen as potential breaches of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, could have influenced U.S. policy, the report implies. The release of the report comes amidst Republican efforts to probe President Joe Biden for potential corruption involving his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Unveiling Potential Constitutional Breaches

The U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause prohibits presidents from accepting gifts or payments from foreign entities. Consequently, the revelation that Trump’s businesses received nearly $8 million from foreign governments during his presidency has sparked significant controversy. Trump faced lawsuits over potential emoluments clause violations, but these were declared moot by the Supreme Court after his term ended.

The Investigation and Its Findings

Rep. Jamie Raskin led the committee’s investigation, which utilized records obtained through a federal court order to track payments from 20 countries. A substantial portion of these payments came from Chinese sources, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. The report implies that these payments could have had a direct impact on U.S. policy, citing the Trump administration’s decision not to sanction the bank, despite its ties to North Korea.

Political Fallout and Comparisons

The report’s release coincides with Republican efforts to investigate President Joe Biden for potential corruption involving his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Yet, the report on Trump’s foreign payments starkly contrasts with the lack of substantial evidence against Joe Biden, with Republicans having found only minimal and explainable financial transactions between Biden and his son.