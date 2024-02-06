Trump's Ascendancy in Texas: A GOP Realigning

In the heart of Texas, the political influence of former president Donald Trump is undergoing a notable resurgence. Despite a perceived decline in his clout following the midterm elections, Trump's grip on the Republican party seems to be tightening, especially in the Lone Star State. U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt of Houston, an early adopter of Trump's 2024 presidential bid, cites loyalty and constituent preference as the driving forces behind his endorsement.

Shifting Alliances

Initially, there was an openness among Texas Republicans towards other GOP candidates, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. However, as Trump's dominance in the primaries continues to grow, these allegiances are gradually shifting in his direction. This political realignment is evidenced by high-profile endorsements from figures like Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Senator John Cornyn, the latter of whom recently hosted a major Trump fundraiser.

Governor's Endorsement

Even Governor Greg Abbott, who has previously been less vocally supportive of Trump, seems to have joined the bandwagon. After inviting Trump to a Thanksgiving event, Abbott publicly endorsed him, underscoring the strategic nature of political endorsements in Texas.

Waning Support for DeSantis

DeSantis, who initially enjoyed considerable popularity among Texan Republicans, has seen his support dwindle in the face of Trump's consolidation of power. Endorsements for DeSantis are becoming increasingly scarce, with only a few officials, including U.S. Representative Chip Roy, publicly backing him.

Rising Influence of Trump in Texas

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has also sought support in Texas, with a number of prominent donors and former officials backing her candidacy. However, the Republican establishment in Texas seems to be increasingly rallying around Trump. Even Texas GOP chair Matt Rinaldi has broken neutrality to publicly endorse Trump, emphasizing the former president's escalating influence.

A Divided GOP

Despite this, not all Texas Republicans are unified behind Trump. A section of congressional members and statewide officials have withheld their endorsements, underscoring a lingering division within the party. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the world watches with bated breath to see how this division will shape the future of the GOP in Texas and beyond.