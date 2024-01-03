en English
Politics

Trump’s Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Trump’s Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle

Former President Donald Trump has lodged an appeal against a ruling by Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, that disqualifies him from the presidential ballot due to his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The appeal filed with the Maine Supreme Court counters Bellows’ decision, arguing that she lacked jurisdiction, misused her discretion, and relied on questionable evidence. Trump’s legal team also asserts that her bias against Trump swayed her decision.

Trump’s Legal Battle Escalates

Trump’s legal team is also planning to petition the US Supreme Court to pass judgment on a connected case concerning his eligibility to regain the presidency.

This step comes in the wake of a parallel ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court. The crux of this case involves the invocation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which deters individuals who have participated in insurrection from holding office – a provision infrequently invoked since the Civil War era.

Politics United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

