Legal Concerns Arise Over Trump’s Alleged Share Demand in Pro-MAGA Think Tank Donations

Reports have surfaced concerning former President Donald Trump’s discontent with the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a pro-MAGA think tank, for capitalizing on his name without his direct financial involvement. These revelations come from a private conversation in October where Trump allegedly declared, “It’s my f***ing money,” reflecting his desire for a slice of the donations made to the think tank to promote the ‘America First’ ideology.

Trump’s Alleged Monetary Claims

The AFPI, helmed by Brooke Rollins, Trump’s former White House policy aide, and comprising other ex-Trump officials such as Larry Kudlow, Rick Perry, and Linda McMahon, is under fire from Trump. According to insiders, Trump accused Rollins of accruing a substantial income from his name, terming it inappropriate. Trump reportedly believes that the money amassed, amounting to tens of millions of dollars, should be personally given to him. His rationale is that the funds raised are due to his name and brand, and therefore, he should receive a significant share.

Legal Implications

However, there are legal ramifications associated with Trump’s potential receipt of funds from AFPI. As a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, the AFPI is obliged under IRS rules to refrain from contributing to political campaigns or candidates. Such an act could be viewed as assisting a political campaign, especially since Trump is a candidate for office. Tax-exempt nonprofits must operate for public benefit and cannot excessively serve private interests.

Denial of Allegations

In response to these claims, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung has debunked these conversations, dismissing the reports as concoctions from sources with personal agendas. Cheung emphasized that organizations aligned with the America First agenda were established due to Trump’s influence and the movement he sparked, and he expects their continued efforts.