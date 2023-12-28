en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Legal Concerns Arise Over Trump’s Alleged Share Demand in Pro-MAGA Think Tank Donations

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:58 am EST
Legal Concerns Arise Over Trump’s Alleged Share Demand in Pro-MAGA Think Tank Donations

Reports have surfaced concerning former President Donald Trump’s discontent with the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a pro-MAGA think tank, for capitalizing on his name without his direct financial involvement. These revelations come from a private conversation in October where Trump allegedly declared, “It’s my f***ing money,” reflecting his desire for a slice of the donations made to the think tank to promote the ‘America First’ ideology.

Trump’s Alleged Monetary Claims

The AFPI, helmed by Brooke Rollins, Trump’s former White House policy aide, and comprising other ex-Trump officials such as Larry Kudlow, Rick Perry, and Linda McMahon, is under fire from Trump. According to insiders, Trump accused Rollins of accruing a substantial income from his name, terming it inappropriate. Trump reportedly believes that the money amassed, amounting to tens of millions of dollars, should be personally given to him. His rationale is that the funds raised are due to his name and brand, and therefore, he should receive a significant share.

Legal Implications

However, there are legal ramifications associated with Trump’s potential receipt of funds from AFPI. As a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, the AFPI is obliged under IRS rules to refrain from contributing to political campaigns or candidates. Such an act could be viewed as assisting a political campaign, especially since Trump is a candidate for office. Tax-exempt nonprofits must operate for public benefit and cannot excessively serve private interests.

Denial of Allegations

In response to these claims, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung has debunked these conversations, dismissing the reports as concoctions from sources with personal agendas. Cheung emphasized that organizations aligned with the America First agenda were established due to Trump’s influence and the movement he sparked, and he expects their continued efforts.

0
Politics United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Punjab's Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid

By BNN Correspondents

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case

By Dil Bar Irshad

Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases

By BNN Correspondents

Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns ...
@Politics · 11 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns ...
heart comment 0
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss ‘Politically Motivated’ Terrorism Charges Against Activists

By Rafia Tasleem

Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena

By Muhammad Jawad

Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City’s Critical Issues

By BNN Correspondents

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab's Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy
14 seconds
Punjab's Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
4 mins
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
4 mins
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
6 mins
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
7 mins
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
8 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
11 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
11 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
12 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
14 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
32 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
41 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
44 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app