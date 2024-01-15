en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Trump’s Absent Presence: Former President’s Influence Felt at Davos

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Trump’s Absent Presence: Former President’s Influence Felt at Davos

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, a gathering of global leaders and economic experts, is abuzz with discussions, debates, and the presence of controversial figures. One name, however, has emerged as a significant point of discussion, despite being physically absent from the event – former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump’s policies, leadership style, and impact on global politics have become central themes, reflecting his continued relevance in international affairs.

Presence of Controversial Figures

Among the attendees at the WEF in Davos are several noteworthy and controversial figures. Javier Milei, often referred to as the Donald Trump of Argentina, is one of them. Mohammed bin Salman, the ruler of Saudi Arabia known for his controversial human rights record, is also in attendance. Notably, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who has embarked on a lucrative consulting career focused on the Middle East, is present as well. President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is another attendee.

Trump’s Influence Felt Even in Absence

Despite being thousands of miles away from Davos, Trump’s influence is palpable at the World Economic Forum. The possibility of his return to the White House is a topic of widespread speculation. His status as the Republican frontrunner in the first GOP contest of the 2024 election has further fueled these discussions.

The Trump Effect

Trump’s presence in political discourse remains strong, indicating his enduring relevance in global affairs. The discussions and debates at the WEF in Davos are a testament to the Trump Effect – his ability to steer conversations and influence narratives, even in absentia. His decisions continue to be analyzed and dissected, not just by his countrymen, but by global leaders and economic experts, revealing the far-reaching implications of his leadership.

0
International Affairs Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
14 mins ago
Berlin Film Festival's Berlinale Specials Program to Feature High-Profile Films
Injecting high-profile films into its non-competitive gala segment, the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Specials program is set to captivate audiences with leading films from a myriad of genres. Among the anticipated films are ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, a crime action movie featuring Kristen Stewart, and ‘The Roundup: Punishment’, a Korean thriller led by Don Lee. These
Berlin Film Festival's Berlinale Specials Program to Feature High-Profile Films
WHO Director-General Highlights 'Living Hell' in Gaza on 100th Day of Tragedy
2 hours ago
WHO Director-General Highlights 'Living Hell' in Gaza on 100th Day of Tragedy
IMF Warns of AI's Impact on Global Employment: High-Income Economies at Greater Risk
2 hours ago
IMF Warns of AI's Impact on Global Employment: High-Income Economies at Greater Risk
UN Envoy Emphasizes Peace Prospects in Sudan Amid Criticism for Excluding Civil Forces
36 mins ago
UN Envoy Emphasizes Peace Prospects in Sudan Amid Criticism for Excluding Civil Forces
US and UK Initiate Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels; China Opts for Non-Involvement
1 hour ago
US and UK Initiate Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels; China Opts for Non-Involvement
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
2 hours ago
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Latest Headlines
World News
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
2 mins
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
3 mins
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
3 mins
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
4 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
5 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
5 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
8 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
9 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
39 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
59 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app