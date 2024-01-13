en English
International Relations

Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?

With the U.S. presidential election looming less than a year away, former president Donald Trump has begun to outline his 2024 campaign strategy. Trump is seeking to cast himself as a peace-oriented candidate, in stark contrast to his Republican peers who are widely seen as more hawkish, particularly in their support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Trump’s Peace Narrative

Trump’s team believes this peace-oriented stance will resonate with GOP voters who have grown increasingly skeptical of military engagements abroad. In a recent Fox News town-hall event, Trump declared that he had managed to avoid initiating wars during his presidency – a claim he subsequently reiterated on his own social media platform.

Contradicting Actions

However, the narrative Trump presents of himself as a ‘dove’ does not align with his track record. In the early days of his presidency, Trump issued threats of military action against Venezuela and North Korea, and later Iran. His administration ramped up foreign drone strikes and ordered the execution of Iran’s Quds Force commander. Airstrikes were conducted in Syria and Somalia under his watch. Furthermore, his appointment of John Bolton, a figure notorious for his hawkish views, as national security advisor, further contradicts his claims of being a peace advocate.

Unfulfilled Promises

Despite his claims of ending the war in Afghanistan, it was his successor, President Joe Biden, who eventually withdrew U.S. troops from the region. Post-presidency, Trump has even suggested potential military actions in Mexico and the possibility of re-entering Afghanistan. These actions and statements paint a different picture than Trump’s self-portrayal as a ‘dove’.

The discrepancy between Trump’s rhetoric and his actions regarding military involvement raises questions about the sincerity of his 2024 campaign’s anti-war stance. As voters evaluate his claims against his record, they will need to decide whether Trump’s peace narrative is genuine or merely a campaign strategy designed to win their support.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

